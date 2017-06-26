Steve Carell Hilariously Reacts to All the Attention His Silver Fox Look Is Receiving

Michael Scott, is that you?

Steve Carell is looking a lot more dapper than he did during his days on The Office and his fans are taking notice. While promoting Despicable Me 3 with co-star Kristen Wiig, the 54-year-old actor turned heads last week when he stepped out in London, England, wearing stylish shades, a fitted blue sweater, khaki pants and trendy leather sneakers.

ET's Carly Steel spoke with Carell on Saturday at the Despicable Me 3 premiere in Los Angeles, California, and he hilariously reacted to the buzz surrounding his new look. "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes," the father of two quipped. "It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do."

Getty Images

Carell added, "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."

Needless to say, the Twitterverse couldn't help but compare Carell's new sense of style to that of his character, Cal, in Crazy, Stupid, Love. In the 2011 romantic comedy, Jacob (Ryan Gosling) gives Cal a makeover in an effort to boost his confidence after his split from his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore).

"Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayn Maliks and give me 2017 Steve Carell," one Twitter user commented on Carell's style.

Getty Images

"Someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother," another fan wrote.

The tweets didn't stop there! "If you don't want Steve Carell at his 2006, you don't deserve him at his 2017," read one tweet.

