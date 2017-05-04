Sharon Stone’s 16-Year-Old Son Says He ‘Won’t Let’ His Mom Give Him Dating AdviceSharon Stone’s 16-Year-Old Son Says He ‘Won’t Let’ His Mom Give Him Dating Advice

While many Sharon Stone fans would love to get dating tips from the 59-year-old actress, her 16-year-old son, Roan, isn't too keen on heeding the advice of his mother.

On Wednesday night, Stone and two of her three adopted sons spoke with ET at the premiere of A Little Something For Your Birthday in West Hollywood, California. When asked if Stone ever gives dating advice to her three boys, Roan answered, "I won't let her."

View photos

Getty Images

View photos

Getty Images

His mother quipped, "Because he's 16."

WATCH: Sharon Stone Is Not Interested in Dating, Doesn't Want 'Sex With a Stranger'



Stone -- who stunned in a green mini-dress and gold heels at the premiere -- also shared the best advice she ever received from her mother, noting that she used to tell her to "put a dime in [your] shoe, because [you] never know when [you] might need to make a phone call."

View photos

Getty Images

A Little Something For Your Birthday is one of Stone's first romantic comedies, and she admitted that she too is "hoping for romance one day" in her real life. "It would be funny if romance came into my life," she noted. As for her idea of a perfect man, the sexy starlet pointed to her co-star, Jason Gibson, exclaiming, "There he is."