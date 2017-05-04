Sharon Stone’s 16-Year-Old Son Says He ‘Won’t Let’ His Mom Give Him Dating AdviceSharon Stone’s 16-Year-Old Son Says He ‘Won’t Let’ His Mom Give Him Dating Advice

While many Sharon Stone fans would love to get dating tips from the 59-year-old actress, her 16-year-old son, Roan, isn't too keen on heeding the advice of his mother.
On Wednesday night, Stone and two of her three adopted sons spoke with ET at the premiere of A Little Something For Your Birthday in West Hollywood, California. When asked if Stone ever gives dating advice to her three boys, Roan answered, "I won't let her."
His mother quipped, "Because he's 16."
Stone -- who stunned in a green mini-dress and gold heels at the premiere -- also shared the best advice she ever received from her mother, noting that she used to tell her to "put a dime in [your] shoe, because [you] never know when [you] might need to make a phone call."
A Little Something For Your Birthday is one of Stone's first romantic comedies, and she admitted that she too is "hoping for romance one day" in her real life. "It would be funny if romance came into my life," she noted. As for her idea of a perfect man, the sexy starlet pointed to her co-star, Jason Gibson, exclaiming, "There he is."
#productionwrap#alittlesomethingforyourbirthday#thebdaymovie#mustsee#comedy#heartandsoul#SharonStone#JasonGibson#lovethiswomanpic.twitter.com/TOenDv7lSn
— Jason Gibson (@JasonAGibson) October 29, 2016
In the movie, Stone plays an aspiring fashion designer who struggles to find success and love. The story cuts into her character's life once a year, always on her birthday. The actress recalled that the "best and the worst birthday" she ever had was when her boyfriend at the time called to break up with her while she was on vacation in Hawaii with her parents and sister.
However, her day did turn around when she went to her friend's house and Willie Nelson was there. "Willie Nelson picked up his guitar and he played a breakup song and for the rest of the day," she reminisced. "He played every break up song he ever knew and we had a party."
A Little Something For Your Birthday is in theaters now.
