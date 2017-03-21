Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton Address That ‘Unintentional’ Viral Moment on ‘DWTS’ Premiere

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess want the world to know they weren't getting cozy backstage.

Things got a little steamier than intended on the season 24 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, in a subtle but noticeable backstage moment between Bolton and his pro partner.

As fellow contestant Nick Viall and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, joined Erin Andrews backstage to find out their scores, camera caught the professional bull rider -- who was sitting in a chair next to a standing Burgess -- wrapping his arm around her (quite a bit lower than her waist).

Burgess quickly and discreetly moved Bolton's hand to a less risqué area on her hip, but fans went crazy with the moment on Twitter. And the pair's instant and super-hot onscreen chemistry didn't help when it came to speculation regarding the nature of their relationship.

However, according to the couple themselves, the moment was completely accidental. Speaking with ET's Cameron Mathison after the show, Bolton and Burgess explained the viral incident.

"I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta's performance and I was looking at the TV screen," Bolton recounted. "I felt her bump into me yet I wasn't really looking at what was bumping into me."

"There was some hand placement that went south, so to speak," he said, stressing that the entire moment was "totally unintentional."

However, the pair can't deny their red hot chemistry -- which was a point of focus when it came to their dance, the judges' feedback and even their post-performance interview with Andrews.

In fact, all the sexual innuendo and references to their physical perfection actually got to Burgess, which she says isn't something that happens very often.

"I blushed a little bit! I haven't ever actually blushed on this show," she shared. "I think I blushed several times tonight and I'm still blushing, so there's a first for everything. I'm a little speechless and that never happens to me."

According to Bolton, however, the attraction was immediate from the first moment the pair met.

"The day I met her on the ranch… I looked up, they had me leading the horse, and I looked out under the brim of my hat, there she was," Bolton recalled. "Just a fiery redhead. [She] just took my breath away, man."

For their routine on Monday, Bolton and Burgess pulled off a super sexy country-themed number set to Luke Bryan's "Move." While the judges were wowed by their connection (and Bolton's physique), the couple walked away with one of the lower scores of the night, earning 22 out of 40.

The couple will get another chance to show off their skills on the dance floor next week. Check out the video below for more on the upcoming season.

