Sam Hunt Reveals He Flew to Hawaii 7 Times to Win Back Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt is willing to go the distance for his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler! In fact, he went all the way to Hawaii many times just to win her back.



The 32-year-old country star opened up to ET's Sophie Schillaci at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday about his recent wedding and the lengths he went to woo his bride.



"I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months," Hunt recalled to ET. "Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her."



Turns out the seventh time was the charm as the couple tied the knot in April. Though they had been on-again, off-again for several years, the pair is going strong now.

Hunt couldn't help but gush about their wedding day.



"It was perfect," he said. "Hannah was happy, and that was my number one priority, so it worked out. My family was there. I got to spend time with people I haven't gotten to see in a while and celebrate a special time in my life and in wife's life so, and our families lives, so it was a really, a really great moment."



The occasion also featured some surprising and unexpected moments for Hunt.



"There are emotions that you can't really plan for that just sort of sneak up and almost knock you off your feet," he admitted. "Like ,when you're standing there… And they don't come in the big moments, I feel like it's just little things, like seeing your mom sitting beside your grandmother who needs help getting up to walk down to aisle and like [Hannah's] little brother is escorting my grandmother down the aisle and just to see our families come together in that way was really special for me."



Hunt admitted that his new bride had sacrificed a lot for him just in these first few weeks of marriage.



"She has her own life and her ambitions and her own dreams and things are important to her, and I want to support those as much as she's supported me," he said. "I think it's been a little lopsided these first few weeks of marriage, so I owe her for sure… but she's having fun."



