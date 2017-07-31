Ryan Reynolds Admits He Sometimes Runs His Hilarious Parenting Tweets by Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has something of a reputation for penning some of the all-time greatest tweets about parenting that the internet has ever enjoyed -- but it turns out he doesn't always post with impunity.

The star opened up about his hilarious Twitter posts while sitting down with ET's Carly Steel at a press junket for his upcoming action comedy, The Hitman's Bodyguard, where he admitted that he'll occasionally read his tweets to his wife, Blake Lively, before posting.

"Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or [with] advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects," the 40-year-old actor and father of two explained. "Otherwise it's mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flying somewhere."

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively at Met Gala: 'She's Made Me a More Empathetic Person'

Some of Reynolds' most memorable missives about raising his daughters including anecdotes like, "Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her."

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

Additional reflections and pearls of wisdom include, "My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day," and, "Put the baby down in her crib tonight. She scrunched her nose so cute, giggled, then turned into thousands of bats."

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Has the Most Hilarious Responses to NSFW Tweets From Fans

While Reynolds says he sometimes comes to his wife for advice on Twitter jokes, the actor says Lively isn't coming to him for any help to get ready for some of the high-octane action roles she's signed on to in recent months.

Despite his extensive background in on-screen combat and action movie fights -- in projects like Deadpool, Safe House and The Hitman's Bodyguard -- Reynolds says there's nothing he needs to teach her.

"Why would I need to help my wife with training or fighting tips? My wife can train and kickass all on her lonesome," Reynolds said. "She don't need me for any of that."

NEWS: Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds in the Cutest Way

In The Hitman's Bodyguard, Reynolds stars as Michael Bryce, a security specialist assigned to protect world-class hitman Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson, who becomes a target of international mercenaries when he agrees to testify against an Eastern European dictator (played by Gary Oldman).

Reynolds opened up about the high-energy fight sequences in the upcoming action comedy, and how they were "completely different" from what he had to do in Deadpool.

"I was in regular clothes [in this one]," Reynolds joked, referring to the suit and tie his character wears in Hitman's Bodyguard, as opposed to the spandex bodysuit he dons as the iconic Marvel hero. "I can't hide my wincing behind a mask in this movie, so yeah, [there are] a lot of differences."

WATCH: Inside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson's Bromance in 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

However, Reynolds will be spending a lot of time in Deadpool's red Lycra superhero costume as they film the highly anticipated sequel, and the actor marveled at getting to play the beloved Merc with a Mouth yet again.

"I was in [the Deadpool suit] yesterday. Yeah, it's great. It's amazing," he said. "The greatest privilege of my life is to get to be that character."

While Deadpool 2 is due out June 1, 2018, The Hitman's Bodyguard hits theaters Aug. 18. Check out the action-packed trailer below.

Related Articles