Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Daughter Lisa Marie’s Court Battle With Estranged Ex

After Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, claimed that she is around $7 million in debt in a recent divorce filing from estranged husband Michael Lockwood, ET asked her mother, Priscilla, to comment on the shocking news.

"This is very personal, and we're still going through a lot of different scenarios," Priscilla tells ET's Cameron Mathison. "There's been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, and a lot of everything which always goes along with these situations."

In the papers, Lisa Marie says she is under financial strain despite having an income of $100,000 a month from Elvis' estate.

"Nothing is sorted out yet," Priscilla says. "Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children."

While the situation gets resolved, Priscilla says the couple's 8-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are living with her.

Making things more complicated, Lisa Marie alleges in court documents that "disturbing" photos of children were discovered on a computer belonging to Lockwood. Lisa Marie claims she was "shocked and horrified and sick to [her] stomach," and she is thus asking the court to deny Lockwood's request for $40,000 per month in spousal support and $100,000 for attorney's fees.

In a statement to ET, Lockwood's attorney calls Lisa Marie's claims "highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven."



Lockwood filed a response to his estranged wife's request for order on Feb. 14, slamming her "distasteful" attempt to damage his reputation.



"It is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court's publicly accessible files," Lockwood's lawyer, Jeff Sturman, said in a statement to ET at the time.

Police are investigating the claims, but in the meantime, Priscilla says the children have continued seeing both parents.

"It's still a very family-oriented environment for them," Priscilla says. "They've been with me for -- it'll be over nine months. They're great. They're doing wonderful. They're living a great life. They see both their parents, and we'll see what happens."

ET caught up with Priscilla in Memphis, Tennessee, at "Elvis Presley's Memphis at Graceland," a new, 200,000-square-foot entertainment complex which expands the iconic attraction. The grand opening is Thursday.

