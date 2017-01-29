Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Enjoy PDA-Filled Romantic Dinner in Italy

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are heating up fast!

The rumored couple's chemistry was clear as they enjoyed a romantic evening in Florence, Italy, on Saturday.

WATCH: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Italy -- See the Adorable Pics and Videos!

The two were all smiles while visiting the Piazza Michelangelo in the early evening, where they enjoyed the cityscape and a little cuddle session. An eyewitness told ET that the pair looked "very much in love."

View photos



AKM-GSI

WATCH: Selena Gomez Wears The Weeknd's Necklace as They Step Out Holding Hands

The 24-year-old singer sported a red sweatshirt, high-waisted jeans and chic black stilettos for the pair's night out, while The Weeknd kept casual in black jeans, a denim jacket, white baseball cap and matching sneakers.

View photos



AKM-GSI

The "Starboy" singer held Gomez close on the chilly evening, sneaking in some kisses as she looked through her phone.

View photos



AKM-GSI

View photos