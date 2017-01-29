Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Enjoy PDA-Filled Romantic Dinner in Italy

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are heating up fast!
The rumored couple's chemistry was clear as they enjoyed a romantic evening in Florence, Italy, on Saturday.
The two were all smiles while visiting the Piazza Michelangelo in the early evening, where they enjoyed the cityscape and a little cuddle session. An eyewitness told ET that the pair looked "very much in love."
The 24-year-old singer sported a red sweatshirt, high-waisted jeans and chic black stilettos for the pair's night out, while The Weeknd kept casual in black jeans, a denim jacket, white baseball cap and matching sneakers.
The "Starboy" singer held Gomez close on the chilly evening, sneaking in some kisses as she looked through her phone.
The pair then headed to a nearby restaurant, sitting by a window but focusing on each other rather than the view. Gomez couldn't keep her hands to herself throughout the private meal, caressing her new beau's face and going in for frequent, sweet kisses.
The eyewitness told ET that the pair were in no rush to leave the restaurant and "couldn't take their hands off each other."
"Selena acted very sweet and very loving towards The Weeknd... He made her laugh and she was completely focused on him," the source said. "It was like no one else existed -- just the two of them. They were completely immersed in one another."
Gomez and The Weeknd, who had been spotted on low-key outings with friends before their Italian escape, first sparked romance rumors when they were caught kissing during a PDA-filled date night in Los Angeles earlier this month. The 26-year-old crooner had just split from longtime girlfriend Bella Hadid two months earlier.
Find out more about The Weekez's (The Weemez? The Goknd? The Seleknd? What are we calling these two?) new romance in the video below.
