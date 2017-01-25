Janet Jackson Spotted for the First Time Since Giving Birth to Son Eissa

Janet Jackson looks happy and healthy just three weeks after giving birth to her son, Eissa Al Mana.

The 50-year-old singer was spotted shopping at upscale baby boutique Blue Almonds, in London, England, on Tuesday, wearing a fur wrap over a loose, all-black outfit and high-top sneakers. Jackson also sported a simple updo and a pair of chic glasses.

Jackson arrived in a chauffeured car to the shop with a friend, where she purchased baby clothes, an eyewitness tells ET. "Janet seemed in high spirits," the eyewitness says.

Blue Almonds is popular among celebrities, and even royalty -- Kate Middleton once shopped at the store back in 2013, when she bought a wicker basket for her son, Prince George, with her mother, Carole Middleton.

Jackson gave birth to her son on Jan. 3. Eissa is the first child for both the "Rhythm Nation" singer and her husband, 42-year-old Wissam Al Mana. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the singer's rep said in a statement to ET earlier this month.

In April, Jackson promised to continue her tour after postponing it in order to start a family. One month later, ET confirmed she was pregnant, just two weeks shy of her 50th birthday.

"Please, if you could try and understand that it's important that I do this now," she tweeted to her fans. "I have to rest up, doctor's orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."

