Pete Davidson Thanks Girlfriend Cazzie David For Helping Him Stay Sober: ‘I’m Very Lucky’

Things are really going well for Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The young comedian is in a strong, supportive relationship with girlfriend Cazzie David, and he recently opened up publicly about being "happy and sober for the first time in 8 years," in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Davidson's newfound contentment was evident on Tuesday when he and David attended the Natural Resources Defense Council's Stand Up For The Planet Benefit gala in Los Angeles.

The couple stopped to talk with ET's Lauren Zima, and the 23-year-old comic couldn't have been sweeter about his ladylove.

"She's the most beautiful girl in the world, look how lucky I am. She's so smart, look how smart she is," Davidson marveled. "She is a very, very wonderful lady."

WATCH: 'SNL's Pete Davidson Says He's 'Happy and Sober for the First Time in 8 Years' in Emotional Instagram Post

His 23-year-old girlfriend, who is the daughter of Seinfeld co-creator and frequent SNL guest star Larry David, said that her famous father "100 percent" approves of their relationship.

"He really loves that I'm dating a comedian," David shared. "He loves it because he feels like the only people he can talk to are people who also make jokes. It worked out very well."

As far as the riveting conversations the two comedic minds engage in, Davidson joked that he and the sitcom superstar talk "mainly about dinners and what we're gonna eat and how excited we are to eat and golf."

Davidson also opened up his girlfriend's role in his sobriety, explaining, "I'm very lucky. She's very, very supportive."



Getty Images

WATCH: 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Talks Sobriety on Humorous 'Weekend Update' Spot

As for his decision to open up so publicly about his past struggle with substance abuse and his efforts to stay healthy and sober, Davidson said he wanted to "put pressure" on himself.

"I felt like, if I just kept it to myself nobody would know, but if everybody knows, then you kinda have to keep yourself in check so you don't let anybody down," he explained. "So I thought that was a good idea to do."

While on the road to sobriety, the SNL star -- who joined the cast in September 2014 at the age of 20 -- stepped back from the sketch series to focus on his health for a few weeks, but came back strong in the middle of the politically-charged season.

Davidson praised the show for being very successful in terms of eliciting a reaction from President Donald Trump, who has been the focus of some brutally hilarious mockery in recent months, mostly at the hands of Alec Baldwin, who's been impersonating the 70-year-old politician since the season kicked off in October.

"We're making fun of [Trump] a lot, and he gets really mad, and that's what we want. We want him to be mad," Davidson said. "I think Alec's done a really great job."

WATCH: 'Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Says Kid Cudi Saved Him From Suicide

The happy couple stepped out together at the benefit -- supporting David's mother, who serves as a trustee on the NRDC -- admitting that the night out was a rare occurrence for them.

"We don't go out [much], so it is a little bit fun for us to leave the house," David said.

"Yeah we don't leave the house, I'm scared of everything," Davidson joked.

For more on the SNL star's candid message about his battle to get clean and find happiness, check out the video below.

Related Articles