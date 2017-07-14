Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Talk About Their Romance: ‘The Pieces Come Together’

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, are loving their lives together! The couple hit up the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday night after Phelps gave his wife a sweet shout out at the ESPYs earlier this week.



The 32-year-old Olympic swimmer opened up about first meeting Johnson at the ESPYs and their journey, which she said "totally" made her tear up.



"Yeah it's, like, not only do I think about the first meeting, but it's also everything that we've been through," Johnson, 32, told ET's Nischelle Turner. "I was like, 'Oh thanks, babe. Like, I'm probably bright red and I kind of put my head down and then smile… I'm lucky, I know I am."



"But it's why I mean, like, you think 10 years ago, and stuff literally we've gone through publicly and privately, and, you know, we've been able to grow as a couple and I think that's the coolest thing," Phelps added.



In addition to their sweet relationship, the couple also shares son, Boomer, who didn't attend the awards show, but will definitely get to see footage of his dad getting slimed later.



"We've talked about it, you know, when we were coming in, that's going to be the coolest thing is when he's old enough to be able to bring him to this and just watch him go crazy," Phelps dished of his 1-year-old son. "You see all these little kids running around. It's so fun, just a good family awards show. And you feel the energy when you walk in. I was in there, and you felt so much energy and the kids were so excited. So, this is going to be a lot of fun."



As for the energy in their own life, Phelps and Johnson are glad things have slowed down.

"The pieces come together and that's what it is," Johnson said. "We're relaxed, we enjoy life, and we have fun."



"You know as long as the good days outweigh the bad days, you know, you can't complain," Phelps added.



