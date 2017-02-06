Luke Bryan Says He ‘Needs a Drink’ After Nailing National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan kicked off Super Bowl LI on Sunday with a flawless performance of the National Anthem, and the country crooner knew exactly how he was going to celebrate.

After finishing the high-profile performance, Bryan hustled off stage while the crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, was still roaring with applause. The 40-year-old "Kick the Dust Up" singer stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier as he exited the field.

"It was crazy!" an excited Bryan exclaimed. "I need a drink now!"

The singer was clearly running high on adrenaline and smiling ear to ear after nailing the National Anthem, and proving himself yet again in front of one of the biggest audiences imaginable.

Last year, Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem with a bombastic performance and this year she was tapped to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. Could we soon be seeing Bryan taking the Halftime Show stage?

