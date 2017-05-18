Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Nina Agdal Split

Leonardo Dicaprio and Nina Agdal have called it quits after a year of dating.

A source close to the former couple tells ET that the breakup is recent, and that 42-year-old DiCaprio and 25-year-old Agdal are still friends.

"They recently split up. They remain friends and are amicable," the source says. "They are still talking and they remain close. They both felt the relationship had run its course."

DiCaprio and Agdal were last spotted together in New York in late March, dining alongside Sean Penn and rapper Q-Tip.

The two were first linked together last May. A source told ET at the time that the relationship blossomed between the pair after DiCaprio invited the model to the Cannes Film Festival.

