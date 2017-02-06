Lady Gaga Opens Up After Epic Super Bowl LI Performance: ‘My Fans Mean Everything to Me’

After Lady Gaga absolutely ruled the stage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, the singer opened up about how proud she was of her fans and the people who helped her make the show such a hit.

"My fans mean everything to me," Gaga told ET's Kevin Frazier as she walked backstage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, after exiting the field. "When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird. We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud."

The 30-year-old pop icon also opened up about the powerful pep talk she gave her backup dancers, explaining how she called on the support of a higher power to help them find their motivation.

"I told them that their talent did not belong to them, that God is the owner of their talent," she recounted, "and that today was about sharing his wisdom with the world."

Gaga also got candid about the opening of her bombastic performance, which saw her suspended in their air by wires as she descended from the stadium ceiling.

"I made a decision about a month ago that I was gonna do it and I just stayed solid and went for it," she explained.

Gaga's parents, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta, were also thrilled with their daughters' powerhouse halftime performance.

"It was amazing! It really was!" Cynthia marveled. "She did it for her fans."

