EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. Reveal Their Must-Have Travel Items and More

Air New Zealand is known for its in-flight safety videos featuring Betty White, Anna Faris, Richard Simmons, Sports Illustrated supermodels like Chrissy Teigen, and even Elijah Wood, Sir Peter Jackson, and the hobbits from The Lord of the Rings. Previous videos have also included a lineup of homegrown Kiwi, icons like professional athlete Eliza McCartney and supermodel Rachel Hunter.

The critically acclaimed safety videos have amassed a global following, collectively attracting more than 100 million views and have become a viral sensation on the Internet. Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. are the latest talent to join the star-studded lineup promoting in-flight safety and tourism in New Zealand.

Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr filming Air New Zealand’s in-flight safety video / Courtesy Air New Zealand More

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Celebrity, Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. reveal which film gets them emotional, their must-have items for a flight, and their favorite travel destinations.

Check out this first look at Air New Zealand’s new in-flight safety video featuring Holmes and Gooding Jr.:

