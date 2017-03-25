Jon Gosselin Confirms He’s Performing as a Stripper in Atlantic City, Calls It ‘a Blessing’

Jon Gosselin -- reality star, father of eight, DJ and… stripper?

It's true. After rumors began swirling that the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star was going to perform as a male entertainer in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Gosselin, 39, confirmed the news to ET on Saturday.

"I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I'm a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion," he explained. "I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome."

Gosselin also revealed he's performing in the nightclub's Men Untamed Revue Show, exclusively telling ET his first night is April 1st.

"I'm an integral part of the show," he added. "Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I've felt like I belong to something and I'm not just out there on my own -- I feel as if I'm part of a fraternity or brotherhood."

But when asked if stripping was something he ever imagined himself doing, he responded, "No way!"

ET caught up with Gosselin last November, where he got candid on where his relationship stands with his ex-wife, Kate, and their eight children.

-Reporting by Jennifer Peros

