John Boyega Sweetly Dishes on Buying His Parents a House: ‘That’s Giving Back to My King and Queen’

John Boyega loves to give back to his parents.

The 25-year-old actor has had an insane couple of years, starring in the latest Star Wars trilogy and adding a full slate of films to his resume. On Tuesday, ET's Nichelle Turner spoke with Boyega on the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film, Detroit, held at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, where he revealed the biggest present he's given his mother and father.

"I bought my mom and dad a house! I mean that's a way to do it," he told ET when asked about his biggest "rock star" purchase since becoming a household name. "You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen. So that's what I did."

The British star shared that he's had a few "pinch me" moments in the last few years, but only realizes how grand his life is when he's doing interviews.

"It's strange, because you've been working towards the success for so long and to see it manifest, it's a huge blessing," Boyega shared. "But at the same time, a huge responsibility, 'cause not everybody gets this opportunity."

Boyega stars as Melvin Dismukes in the Kathryn Bigelow crime drama, Detroit, a story about the real-life riots of 1967, in which the police and military sprung into action when civil unrest rocked the Michigan city. He'll next reprise his role as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (out Dec. 15) and also star in Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim: Uprising, in theaters Feb. 23, 2018.

But as the British actor's career takes off, has a lucky lady snatched him up?

"No, I'm not taken," Boyega confessed. "I'm single!"

In April, Boyega joked about how Star Wars ruined a potential relationship, sharing on The Graham Norton Show that Orlando Bloom gave him some relationship advice.

"I know Orlando, and he gave me some advice before Star Wars 7 came out," he shared. "His advice was 'Try and secure the love of your life before this happens.' And I did. She didn't know what I did, until we were driving through Times Square, and she goes, 'What do you do for a living?'"

"I looked up and I go, 'Tha​t,'" Boyega replied, pointing to a giant billboard of himself holding a light saber. "I blocked her on my phone," he said. "That picture… just kind of affected her."

For more on Boyega, watch below. Detroit arrives in theaters on Aug. 4.

