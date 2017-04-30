Jerry O’Connell Makes His Drag Debut at RuPaul’s DragCon

Jerry O'Connell dresses in drag. (Photo: ET Online)

Con-drag-ulations, Jerry O'Connell!

The 43-year-old actor got an extreme drag makeover at RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles, on Saturday, giving rise to his new drag alter ego — Anya Mann!

O'Connell looked like he had the best time having his face made up by season seven RuPaul's Drag Race finalist, Ginger Minj. The two, who hadn't met previously, bantered about Drag Race trivia and O'Connell's Stand By Me co-star, Wil Wheaton, who was last year's DragCon celebrity makeover.

Jerry O'Connell puts on a little makeup. (Photo: ET Online)

Jerry O'Connell becomes Anya Mann. (Photo: ET Online)

Jerry O'Connell makes his drag debut. (Photo: ET Online)

During the panel, O'Connell revealed he and his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn, are big fans of Drag Race and watch the show together with their daughters, 8-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie.

O'Connell also spoke about growing up in New York's West Village around drag culture. "I grew up on 17th Street in Chelsea, just a few blocks from a restaurant called Florent," he recalled. "For those who don't remember, [it] was one of the first drag restaurants, really. It's so funny, I grew up really surrounded by drag."

