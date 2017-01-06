Gabrielle Union Talks Reaching a Settlement With BET: ‘I Am Beyond Excited’

Gabrielle Union has never been more ready to step into Mary Jane's shoes! The 44-year-old stunner recently finalized a settlement with BET regarding her lawsuit surrounding her show Being Mary Jane.

Union claimed that the network had tried to extend Season 4 of the show, making it 20 episodes without her consent and was attempting to "fraudulently extend the term" of her contract.

Luckily for fans, they came to an agreement, and Union will be gracing the small screen as the popular talk show host once again beginning Jan. 10.

"I am beyond excited," she told ET's Angelique Jackson at the Los Angeles premiere of Sleepless on Thursday night. "She's in a new city. It's a complete do-over for her and I think there's a couple good additions that I think people will be very excited about."

One such addition – hunky guest star Michael Ealy

"Some people think Michael Ealy is attractive. I'm not one of those," Union quipped, before facing the camera. "Not me, babe. Not me."

Jokes aside, Union is relieved to have agreed on a settlement with BET, so she can continue doing what she does best.

"It means a lot," she said of the support she received from SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything. And it's really important for actors and creatives to bond together and make sure we're taken care of as well."

In addition to her work on the show, Union is ready to bring fans "cleavage and guns!" in her new action flick, Sleepless.

"I was like, 'Well, what do I get to do? Do I get to take anybody down?'" she said of taking on the role. "And [co-star Jamie Foxx] was like, 'Of course, of course!' So I couldn't say no. Who says no to Jamie? Nobody!"

Sleepless hits theaters on Jan. 13. For more on the film, watch ET's exclusive interview with Jamie Foxx below!

