Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield Kissing Ryan Reynolds During Ryan Gosling’s Golden Globes Win

The Golden Globes is the gift that keeps on giving for Emma Stone.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the actress, alongside La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle in our one-on-one room after the film swept the awards show, where we showed Stone the moment she might have missed – her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield, smooching Ryan Reynolds after Gosling's big win.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Lays a Big Kiss on Andrew Garfield After Losing Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling

"What?" Stone asks as Frazier pulled out his phone to show her the epic lip-lock. "They did not kiss each other!"

"They did?!" she said after seeing the evidence, turning away to hide her reaction. "That's hilarious."

WATCH: Ryan Gosling Thanks 'Sweetheart' Eva Mendes and Honors Her Late Brother in Emotional Golden Globes Speech

While Stone was clearly shocked by Garfield's momentary romance, Gosling seemed to think the kiss was a sweet tribute.

"I mean, I'm happy for them, honestly, you know?" the actor shared. "Good for them."

"I'm happy for them, too," Stone agreed.

Though Garfield and Reynolds' smooch made headlines, so did La La Land, as the musical made history on Sunday night, taking home a staggering seven Golden Globe awards, the most of any film in the awards show's history.

The flick beat the previous record for most Golden Globes won by a single film, held by One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) and Midnight Express (1978), which garnered six shiny statuettes each.

La La Land won in each category for which it was nominated, including Gosling's win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

RELATED: Golden Globe Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

See more on the Golden Globes race in the video below.

Related Articles