Emily VanCamp Dishes on Josh Bowman’s Proposal: ‘He Did Good’

It's been a really good week for Emily VanCamp! The 31-year-old actress had two great moments happen back-to-back -- a proposal from her longtime love, Josh Bowman, and the news that her medical drama, The Resident, had been picked up as a pilot.



"It's been a crazy week," VanCamp told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the Fox Upfronts on Monday. "I found out about the show two hours after we got engaged so it was, like -- I don't think I slept for three nights. It's been good, it's been really positive."



As for her engagement, VanCamp dishes, "He did good!"

"It was in a forest," she added of the proposal. "We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful."



But don't expect the former Revenge star to be plotting out her wedding anytime soon.



"Not in the slightest, never really did," she said of her lack of wedding plans. "I never was the girl who knew what she wanted to do for a wedding, but just enjoying this moment, it's sort of -- it's really nice, you know?"



For now the focus is on VanCamp's edgy new medical drama, in which she co-stars alongside Gilmore Girls and Good Wife veteran Matt Czuchry.



"We all signed on for what we thought it was -- a little darker, a little edgier and based in reality and kind of stories people haven't seen before in terms of kind of the darker underbelly of what it is to be a doctor, what it is to be a patient," Czuchry tells ET.

VanCamp mirrored that sentiment, adding, "The politics of it all -- which I had no idea how corrupt some of it actually is -- and it feels good to be a part of something that wants to expose that and sort of bring light to some of these cases that are actually happening in real life. So yeah, it definitely has a darker undertone, but as we were just saying, there is still a lot of humor that comes out of these stories you know trying to bring all kinds of different levels."



