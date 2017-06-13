DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence About Corinne Olympios Amid ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal

DeMario Jackson has nothing but great things to say about his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Corinne Olympios.

Jackson -- who was previously a contestant on the current season of The Bachelorette – was spotted for the first time since news broke that production on Bachelor in Paradise was shut down over an alleged incident involving him and Olympios.

EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Bachelor in Paradise' Shut Down After Incident Between DeMario Jackson & Corinne Olympios

Leaving a Starbucks in Los Angeles, Jackson was asked what happened in Mexico and replied "no comment."

"I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say," he says in a video exclusive to ET. He also sent a message to fans of the show, saying, "Love you all, thank you for the support."

A source close to Jackson tells ET that Jackson believes he'll be vindicated by show footage. "He's definitely said a few times that based on his conversations with other cast mates who were there that they never felt like it was to the level it's being portrayed," the source says. "DeMario feels the footage [from the show] will back up his side."

RELATED: Chris Harrison Responds to 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal, Hoping for 'Quick Resolution'

Production for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise was stopped over the weekend after "allegations of misconduct" involving Jackson and Olympios allegedly hooking up in the pool after the cast had been "drinking all day." A source told ET on Sunday that one of the producers became uncomfortable after things escalated between the two contestants.

"Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere," the source noted. "That's when a 'third party' felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely, and they are sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home."

On Monday, Chris Harrison released a statement about the show's future, staying optimistic about its return to TV.

"Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming," the Bachelor in Paradise host stated. "Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They're moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that's done a clear concise decision can be made about where we go from here. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."

For more on Harrison's comments on the reality show's future, watch below.

Reporting by Sophie Schillaci.

Related Articles