Christina El Moussa Dating Businessman, Ex Tarek ‘Acting Out’ Source Says

Christina El Moussa is off the market.

The 33-year-old Flip or Flop star is dating an Orange County businessman named Doug, a source close to the couple tells ET exclusively.

"It's new. They've been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks," the source says.

"Christina and him recently reconnected," the source adds, sharing that the two have actually known one another for 10 years. "She dated him before her and Tarek were together."

ET has learned that Doug has met Christina and Tarek's two children, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden. According to the source, Tarek isn't pleased with his estranged wife's new relationship.

"Tarek has always had a sense of jealousy over her prior relationship with this person," the source claims.

The source also claims that ever since Christina told Tarek about her new relationship, Tarek has been acting out. "He's been spending time with young, attractive women," the source claims.

"Tarek still can't move forward with the fact that Christina has moved on with her life and that she's truly happy with herself," the source also claims.

ET reached out to Tarek on Wednesday.

"I do not want Christina back nor am I jealous," he said.

ET has also reached out to Christina's rep.

There have been signs that the pair hasn't been as amicable lately as usual. Last month, Christina clapped back at Tarek for joking about their explosive fight a year ago.

