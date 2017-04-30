EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce Stuns in Fierce Headdress at Wearable Art Gala, Mom Tina Knowles Gives Pregnancy Update!

Beyoncé isn't letting a little pregnancy keep her from supporting her mom, Tina Knowles.

The "Formation" singer, who announced in February that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, attended the inaugural Wearable Art Gala in support of her mother, Tina Lawson, on Saturday.

All eyes were on the 35-year-old Bey, who was wearing an elaborate floral headdress and long-sleeved red gown with a plunging neckline that hugged her growing baby bump.

Jay Z, clad in a powder blue tuxedo, and 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, joined the GRAMMY winner for the charity event, which was held at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy looked darling in a customized pink Mischka Aoki dress adorned with butterflies.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Tina on the red carpet, where she gave us an update on how her daughter is doing and also hilariously laid down the law.

"Oh, she's doing great," Tina said about Beyonce. "She was going to be here. She was right behind me. So, she'll be here tonight."

"Of course she is [coming out]," she added. "I'm her mama, and I'll get her if she doesn't."

The gala was in support of the new WACO Theater Center in Los Angeles established by Tina and and her husband, Richard Lawson, and the event also brought in Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. It was an evening of artful, avant-garde outfits, as Kelly stood out in a ruffled white chiffon gown while Michelle donned a sparkling form-fitting dress.

Tina told ET that Beyoncé, her younger daughter Solange, and Kelly -- who are the gala's honorary chairpersons -- have been immensely helpful.

"They have been so supportive," she said. "It's usually me supporting them, so they were all hands on deck for this, all three of them."