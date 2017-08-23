'The Hills' star Jason Wahler and wife welcome first child

Jason Wahler is a father!

The 30-year-old Hills star and his wife, Ashley, welcomed their first child, daughter Delilah Ray Wahler, on Monday Aug. 21, ET has exclusively learned.

"We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much," the couple tells ET exclusively.

Delilah was born at 8:16 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, and weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 21 inches long. The couple tells ET that Delilah is already a "daddy’s girl" and Jason is proving to be a natural at fatherhood, adding that he “loves to swaddle and cuddle with her.”

ET broke the news that the couple was expecting their first child in February. The two have been married since October 2013.

Wahler told ET at the time that he was especially looking forward to witnessing his child's first words and steps.

"All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of," Wahler said. "We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby! We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own."

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

The Hills cast has certainly come a long way from their reality star days. Wahler's ex-girlfriend, Lauren Conrad, is also a parent now, giving birth to son Liam with husband William Tell in July.

