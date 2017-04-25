Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani Don’t Want Their Kids to Get Tattoos Like Blake Shelton’s

In addition to bringing their own unique perspectives to their weekly critiques, The Voice coaches also have very different takes when it comes to the topic of tattoos!



ET's Sophie Schillaci spoke with Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani ahead of a taping for their hit NBC competition series when the topic of tattoos came up. Stefani's sons recently rocked some fake tattoos to match those of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.



"I don't know, tattoos are, you know, is your mom mad at you for those?" she asked Levine. "I don't know, I feel like my niece just got like a bunch of tattoos and I'm really mad at her, she's 21. I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

But the Maroon 5 rocker, who is covered in ink, was not willing to let Stefani get away with her comments.



"What's wrong with tattoos?" he asked her.



"I don't know, I just I don't know, like, there's nothing wrong with them," Stefani, who has no visible tattoos of her own started.



"Let's delve into that...what is it about tattoos that you do not like? Have a seat on the couch," Levine joked.



Stefani tried to explain, saying, "I feel like life is a journey and once you do that…"



"Life is a journey! Get it right here," Levine cut in, tapping his arm. "Life is a journey hashtag breathe."

The No Doubt frontwoman views body art differently now that she's a mom.



"If my kids wanted to get one, I would hope that we could talk about what it is so that we don't have big regrets in the future," she said.



Levine took the opposite approach when it comes to his daughter, Dusty, noting that his own tattoos will deter her from wanting some of her own.



"Probably not! 'Cause that's why I had them," he quipped. "I got them so she wouldn't think they were cool, and she wouldn't want them. See, it was reverse psychology."



But the two Voice coaches do agree on one thing when it comes to ink.



"Hopefully, they won't get one like Blake's tattoo," Stefani joked of her man's barbed wire body art.



For more Voice exclusives, watch the clip below!

