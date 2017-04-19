Ewan McGregor Reveals His Love for Spanx

Ewan McGregor is a huge fan of Spanx. Yes, you read that right: Spanx. The body shapers that women wear to make their physique look snatched. The actor is currently starring in the new season of Fargo, in which he plays two brothers. One of them is heavier, which meant Ewan had to put on weight, but to play the skinnier brother he needed some additional support — Spanx. He even had a Spanx technician, because we all know those things ain’t easy to get into.

Ewan told the Los Angeles Times, “Spanx are no joke. I couldn’t get that … thing over my head. … It’s a two-person job. I will say I rather like them.” And recently while traveling, Ewan found a Spanx store in an airport, and made someone take a photo of him outside the store. “I think I’m going to try to do their next campaign ad. Maybe I can capitalize on this somehow.”

When Ewan landed the weight-gain role in Fargo, he had just gotten into the best shape of his life for Trainspotting 2. But the creator of Fargo felt that he was too fit to play the brothers and told him he needed to gain some weight. The actor told the Times, “I just couldn’t believe the timing of it. It was like, I’ve been waiting my whole career for someone to say, ‘Get fat.’ But not now. Not while I’ve just become super-fit.” To achieve that, he said, he had “french fries with everything.”

Richard Simmons speaks out following ‘severe indigestion’ hospitalization:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Melissa Etheridge: ‘I’d Much Rather Have a Smoke With My Grown Kids Than a Drink’

• Jim Carrey Joins the Crazy-Man Beard Club

• Jessica Simpson’s Family Photos: Party of Four!