Evan Rachel Wood Slams Ben Affleck for Comments He Made 20 Years Ago

Twenty years ago, Ben Affleck shared a kiss with Jason Lee in Chasing Amy. Kevin Smith, who directed the ’90s film, recently talked about the same-sex kiss. He recalled Affleck saying then that “a man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can face.”

Of course, many found Affleck’s statement offensive, including actress Evan Rachel Wood. The Westworld star slammed Affleck on Twitter and wrote: “Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben.”

When another Twitter user pointed out that Affleck’s comments were from two decades ago, Wood replied: “I’m sure he just thought it was funny, but even jokes like that are damaging.” She added, “Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss?”

Wood has since deleted her posts and explained why: “I have deleted the thread because of the sickening things people have written in response. I don’t want to give that kind of hatred a place.”

With all the media frenzy, director Kevin Smith took to Facebook to apologize to Affleck and Wood. He said he is the one to blame for telling the story.

