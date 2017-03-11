Eva Mendes Supports Ryan Gosling at SXSW

Eva Mendes is supporting her beau!

It appears the 43-year-old actress attended the Austin, Texas, premiere of Ryan Gosling's new film, Song to Song, during the South by Southwest film festival on Friday.

WATCH: Ryan Gosling Gushes About His Two Children: 'It's the Happiest Time in My Life'

Gosling, 36, looked smashing at the event, donning a navy blue suit and white dress shirt.

View photos



Getty Images

And although Mendes didn't join Gosling on the red carpet, she took to Instagram to share a snap of the Paramount Theatre, where the Terrence Malik-directed drama premiered.

Earlier this month, pictures were released from the Miami, Florida, native's photo shoot with SHAPE. Inside the magazine, Mendes opened up about life at home with Gosling and their two kids, daughters Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months.

WATCH: Eva Mendes Stuns on the Cover of 'Shape,' Opens Up About Raising Kids With Ryan Gosling

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," she explained. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

Hear more (and see the stunning pics!) in the video below.

Related Articles