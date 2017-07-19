Eva Longoria Shows Off Bikini Bod, Gets Cozy With Husband Jose Baston While on Vacation -- See the Pics!

Eva Longoria is on vacation mode!

The 42-year-old actress and her husband, José Bastón, were spotted living it up in Marbella, Spain, on Tuesday, enjoying the beach and soaking up the sun!

Longoria looks stunning in a Melissa Odabash striped bathing suit and gold hoops, while splashing around with her hubby in the ocean.

The couple had a fun-filled day and were also snapped playing beach volleyball, riding bikes and getting cozy.

The brunette beauty also took to Instagram to document her Spanish getaway. "There's a lot of paparazzi in the beach today, you guys," Longoria shared in one of her Instagram stories. "If there are some unflattering bikini photos of me, I don't care. I've been eating so much."

Longoria and Bastón celebrated their one year anniversary in May. During the red carpet of her new movie Lowriders, the gorgeous actress gushed to ET about married life and how she still feels like "newlyweds."

