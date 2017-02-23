Eva Longoria on Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban: ‘It’s an Issue About Life and Death’

Actress Eva Longoria made an appearance on The View Wednesday to discuss hot topics with the ladies.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked the Latina actress to weigh in on an issue that she is very familiar with: President Trump’s immigration ban.

The former Desperate Housewives star did give Trump credit for not yet dismantling the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), which protects eligible immigrant youth from deportation if they came to the United States when they were children. But she thought Trump’s other policies and rhetoric have had a negative effect on how people perceive Latinos.

The ladies all agreed that Americans should be more informed about immigration policies.

Longoria recommended the book “’They Take Our Jobs!’” by Aviva Chomsky and told viewers, “There are a lot of fake facts floating around. … ‘They take our jobs’ — they don’t. ‘They don’t pay taxes’ —they do. It’s a really good book if you want to get educated on it.”

Check out these celebrities’ reaction to Donald Trump’s “unhinged” press conference:

More from Yahoo Celebrity: