Eva Longoria and Her Husband Jose Baston Heat Things Up in Ibizia -- See the PDA Pics!

Eva Longoria continues to live it up in Spain!

Following a playful beach day in Marbella, Spain, the former Desperate Housewives star and her husband, José Bastón, heat things up in Ibiza!

Longoria and her hubby were snapped sharing a steamy kiss during the Global Gift Gala Party at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza on Friday. The 42-year-old actress rocked a white bathing suit top with a colorful design on the front and purple string bottoms.

View photos



Getty Images

Longoria's former Telenovela co-star, Amaury Nolasco, also joined the couple on the beach for a fun game of volleyball and hang-time later.

View photos



Getty Images

The day before, Longoria and Bastón, were photographed getting cozy and splashing around in the ocean. The brunette beauty then documented her trip to Ibiza on social media, sharing clips of her jet setting away on a private plane.

Watch the video below to see how Longoria recently celebrated her husband's birthday!

