Eva Amurri Martino Hits Back at Critics After Sharing Her Pain Over Son’s Head Injury

Eva Amurri Martino is thanking her supporters for their outpouring of support after she revealed that her infant son suffered from a cracked skull.

On New Year’s Day, Amurri Martino admitted in a blog post shared on her website, HappilyEvaAfter.com, that her 10-week-old son Major James, “cracked his head on the hardwood floor” when the family’s night nurse fell asleep while holding him.

Although the mother of two disclosed that the end of her year was difficult for her, and that she believes she is dealing with “some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, possibly linked to some form of Postpartum Depression,” she is grateful to her fans for their support and encouragement since opening up.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours. It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family,” she penned in an Instagram post shared Monday.

“I’d like to say one thing, which is that Parenthood is not a competition. Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents,” 31-year-old Amurri Martino, who is married to Kyle Martino, continued.

But although the lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon has received words of encouragement and positivity since the post went live on Sunday, she has also been the recipient of criticism and judgement.

“To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time- I’m not going to justify myself to you,” she wrote to critics in the post, and added, “But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment. Peace, please. Xx EAM.”

Although the traumatic night is one she will never forget, Amurri Martino, who can no longer handle anyone but herself taking care of her children, said that her son was not seriously injured.

“Here’s the good part: by the grace of all of his many angels, and every God one cares to pray to, MAJOR IS FINE. Completely fine,” she wrote in the original post. “He has been healing well, hitting milestones, cooing, smiling, and generally showing us that he is and will be as he grows and develops.”