Erin Andrews Marries NHL Star Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews is officially off the market!

The 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars co-host married NHL player Jarret Stoll on Saturday in Montana, a source confirms to ET.

Andrews and 34-year-old Stoll have been together since 2012. News broke that the two were engaged last December.

WATCH: Erin Andrews Shows Off Giant Engagement Ring at LAX Airport

Andrews opened up about their romantic engagement, which took place at Disneyland's Club 33, a month later.

"We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews revealed during her appearance on Good Morning America. "I was bawling like a child."



Stoll, who has been working this past season with his former team, the Los Angeles Kings, on player development and occasionally joining their broadcast team as a commentator, opened up to Yahoo! Sports earlier this year on how Andrews helps him with his on camera gigs.



"There's little tips she gave me.. keeping your points short, to the point and short, not go rambling, talk clear, talk slow, those types of things," he said. "Obviously very constructive criticism."

In an interview with Health magazine earlier this month, Andrews talked about how getting diagnosed with cervical cancer last September made her and Stoll closer.

"It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time," Andrews shared. "We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you -- because you have an oncologist saying to you, 'We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.' I'm like, 'Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we're spending our lives together.' And he was amazing."

"We went from football to everything that happened to freezing embryos—mixing hormones and wedding planning," she continued.

WATCH: Erin Andrews Tears Up as She Recalls the 'Hardest Part' of Stalker Case

Andrews also shared that the two are definitely planning to have children, and that she's currently undergoing IVF shots.

"I want to continue doing more, but it's going to be shaped toward how I want to have this family and how I do want to have kids," she said about juggling her busy career. "I think it's possible that I'll be able to have a kid and be able to do this for a living. We're just gonna have to figure out how."

Watch below:

Related Articles