Eric and Lara Trump Expecting Their First Baby

Eric Trump and his wife Lara are expecting their first child this September-and they’re having a boy.

“We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” says Eric, 33.

Lara Trump, 33, a former Inside Edition producer who is now involved with multiple animal charities, says that now she’s in her second trimester, she’s feeling great. “I was exhausted in the beginning,” she says.

“It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me,” she says. “It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now.”

Now that they’re expecting, they say they just need to come up with a name for baby, who will be President Trump’s ninth grandchild. (Eric’s brother Don Jr. has five kids with his wife Vanessa; sister Ivanka has three with husband Jared Kushner.)

“We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out,” says Eric. Adds Lara, “We sort of screwed ourselves over there.”

Lara says she’s not nervous about becoming a mom for the first time: “I knew I always wanted kids someday,” she says.

She adds that they also get plenty of baby sitting practice with their nieces and nephews. “Eric’s going to be an amazing dad,” Lara says. “The nieces and nephews love hanging with him. He’s the cool uncle. He’s watched Frozen many times.”

The couple, who dated for six years before marrying at Mar-A-Lago in 2014, note that their pregnancy was starting to become a hard secret to contain: “Eric’s dad was so excited,” says Lara, “that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference.”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com