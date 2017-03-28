Emmy Rossum’s L.A. Home Burglarized, Over $150K Worth of Jewelry Stolen

Emmy Rossum is the latest target in a string of high-profile heists.

The Shameless star's Los Angeles home was burglarized sometime last week, with over $150,000 in vintage jewelry and other valuables stolen from her property, ET has learned.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday, stating, "A burglary occurred sometime between Wednesday, March 22, and Friday, March 24, at the 9700 block of San Cir."

"Suspect or suspects took approximately took $150,000 worth of jewelry and other items," officials continued. "The commercial crimes division is currently investigating the burglary."

The 30-year-old actress was reportedly away from her home and in New York City at the time. TMZ reports the burglars targeted two of her safes, and that it was easy for them to break in as Rossum had conveniently left the written combinations out.

Rossum later took to Twitter to comment on the scary incident.

"Thank you to the LAPD," she wrote. "I fully support the police efforts and dedication."

Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner was the victim of a home robbery in the Hollywood Hills, a case that is now being investigated as a grand theft.

"This case is considered grand theft because of the value amount of the missing items," a spokesperson for the LAPD told ET at the time, confirming the claimed value of the missing items is estimated to be $200,000.

Other victims of what some are calling "the new Bling Ring" include Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Alanis Morissette and Cesar Millan. Hear more in the video below.

