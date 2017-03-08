Emma Watson and ‘Book Fairies’ Are Leaving Feminist Gifts Around the World

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day, actress and activist Emma Watson’s feminist bookclub, Our Shared Shelf is partnering with the charity, The Book Fairies and Books on the Underground in order to promote and spread feminist literature around the globe.

Books have popped up in cities all over the world, with dedicated fairies traipsing from London to Berlin, to Bratislava, and even Dubai and Auckland. There have been droves of fairies leaving copies of Marjane Satrapi’s graphic novel, Persepolis, Gloria Steinem’s memoir, My Life on the Road, Caitlin Moran’s memoir, How to Be a Woman, and Maya Angelou’s final autobiography, Mom & Me & Mom. Watson promoted Angelou’s work in 2016 as part of her book hiding endeavors when she left copies for London Underground readers to discover.

If you want to be one of the more than 175,000 members of Our Shared Shelf, all you need is a Goodreads account before you can join on the official page. This month’s book is Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés.

 