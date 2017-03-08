Emma Watson and ‘Book Fairies’ Are Leaving Feminist Gifts Around the World

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day, actress and activist Emma Watson’s feminist bookclub, Our Shared Shelf is partnering with the charity, The Book Fairies and Books on the Underground in order to promote and spread feminist literature around the globe.

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

Books have popped up in cities all over the world, with dedicated fairies traipsing from London to Berlin, to Bratislava, and even Dubai and Auckland. There have been droves of fairies leaving copies of Marjane Satrapi’s graphic novel, Persepolis, Gloria Steinem’s memoir, My Life on the Road, Caitlin Moran’s memoir, How to Be a Woman, and Maya Angelou’s final autobiography, Mom & Me & Mom. Watson promoted Angelou’s work in 2016 as part of her book hiding endeavors when she left copies for London Underground readers to discover.

Watch out, Kenya! Our book fairy is out and about in Nairobi, hiding copies for #IWDoursharedshelf Do you believe in Book Fairies? #IWD pic.twitter.com/womyo8aoQS — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017

Bonjour Paris!!! The book fairies are busy hiding copies of Half the Sky at some iconic landmarks #IWDoursharedshelf #ibelieveinbookfairies pic.twitter.com/8mcxCwTJ2f — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017

Who will find this hidden gem on a statue in Dublin, Ireland? Our Irish Book Fairy is hiding treats around the city for #IWDoursharedshelf pic.twitter.com/11OFixWTqv — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017

If you want to be one of the more than 175,000 members of Our Shared Shelf, all you need is a Goodreads account before you can join on the official page. This month’s book is Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés.