Emma Watson and ‘Book Fairies’ Are Leaving Feminist Gifts Around the World

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day, actress and activist Emma Watson’s feminist bookclub, Our Shared Shelf is partnering with the charity, The Book Fairies and Books on the Underground in order to promote and spread feminist literature around the globe.
From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies
— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017
Books have popped up in cities all over the world, with dedicated fairies traipsing from London to Berlin, to Bratislava, and even Dubai and Auckland. There have been droves of fairies leaving copies of Marjane Satrapi’s graphic novel, Persepolis, Gloria Steinem’s memoir, My Life on the Road, Caitlin Moran’s memoir, How to Be a Woman, and Maya Angelou’s final autobiography, Mom & Me & Mom. Watson promoted Angelou’s work in 2016 as part of her book hiding endeavors when she left copies for London Underground readers to discover.
Can anyone recognise where I've been to drop my first #IWDOurSharedShelf books? #IWD #ibelieveinbookfairies pic.twitter.com/prM6Utr5Oi
— Ellen Harber (@EllenHarber) March 8, 2017
Who will find copies of Mom&Me&Mom at this station in GERMANY this morning?#IWDoursharedshelf #IWD #ibelieveinbookfairies #BooksforChange pic.twitter.com/B8UcJVWxN1
— The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017
@caitlinmoran @EburyPublishing 2 copies left on SNP nám. #Bratislava #IWD2017 #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies pic.twitter.com/A3d9i1wetX
— Nadege (@greenhorsesass) March 8, 2017
HAPPINESS ✨ Someone just received magic today!!!!! ✨ #ibelieveinbookfairies #iwdoursharedshelf #mydubaibookfairy @the_bookfairies pic.twitter.com/eXi4p7hUNO
— Abeer ⚡️ (@lookingforabura) March 8, 2017
Find Persepolis at Britomart Transport Centre @vintagebooks #persepolis #IWDoursharedshelf #ibelieveinbookfairies pic.twitter.com/NH3GE3c9E7
— Books on the Bus (@booksonthebusnz) March 8, 2017
Shoutout to our #bookfairy in Japan, Doris! She's out and about with #IWDOurSharedShelf books including #TheColorPurple @wnbooks #IWD2017 pic.twitter.com/utennCT8pc
— The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017
2. hint: these two ladies on Market Street have 2 books for you! @randomhouse @GloriaSteinem #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies pic.twitter.com/CjKtHDEmZV
— Singapore Moments (@SINMoments) March 8, 2017
➡Eyes open Buenos Aires, @the_bookfairies are out and about
#ibelieveinbookfairies #IWDoursharedshelf #DiaInternacionalDeLaMujer pic.twitter.com/nnyK3Fjcso
— Amalia Pilotto (@amipilotto) March 8, 2017
Watch out, Kenya! Our book fairy is out and about in Nairobi, hiding copies for #IWDoursharedshelf Do you believe in Book Fairies? #IWD pic.twitter.com/womyo8aoQS
— The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017
Brooklyn book lovers, meet your local Book Fairy @ekmcgold! Spreading the words of @GloriaSteinem for #IWDoursharedshelf! #IWD @randomhouse pic.twitter.com/PSBHDkCfaS
— Books on the Subway (@BooksSubway) March 8, 2017
Bonjour Paris!!! The book fairies are busy hiding copies of Half the Sky at some iconic landmarks #IWDoursharedshelf #ibelieveinbookfairies pic.twitter.com/8mcxCwTJ2f
— The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017
Who will find this hidden gem on a statue in Dublin, Ireland? Our Irish Book Fairy is hiding treats around the city for #IWDoursharedshelf pic.twitter.com/11OFixWTqv
— The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017
If you want to be one of the more than 175,000 members of Our Shared Shelf, all you need is a Goodreads account before you can join on the official page. This month’s book is Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés.
Watch @EmmaWatson & @DerekBlasberg hide Maya Angelou books in NYC's subway pic.twitter.com/lSA7HJsYja
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 8, 2017