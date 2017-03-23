Emma Thompson Says Donald Trump Asked Her Out Once: 'I Didn't Know What to Do With Myself'

Emma Thompson could have been the first lady... or Donald Trump could have never been president.

During a recent appearance on a Swedish television show, the 57-year-old actress revealed that she was asked out by the media mogul-turned-president in 1997, just after her divorce from Kenneth Branagh, and before he met his current wife, Melania.

"I'll tell you the story. It's very funny," Thompson shared. "I was doing a film called Primary Colors with John Travolta in Hollywood and I was in my trailer, and it was on the Universal lot and I had just been divorced and my decree absolute had just come through, like, the day before, which was no big deal."

"So the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it's, like, weird. It's like a moose has just entered my trailer," she explained. "Anyway, so I lift up the phone. 'Hi, it's Donald Trump here.' I said 'Really? Can I help you?' And he said 'Yeah, I just, you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They're really comfortable.'"

"And I said, 'Why are you offering me somewhere to stay in my trailer in... What?' 'Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime,'" she recalled Trump saying. "I didn't know what to do with myself. I was absolutely... I was on my own, and I just said, 'OK, well I'll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.'"

Thompson confessed she had never spoken to Trump before the call, or met him since, but "wished" she had taken him up on his offer.

"Think of the stories!" she laughed.

