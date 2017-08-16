Emma Stone Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Actresses List, Dethrones Jennifer Lawrence

Emma Stone is making the big bucks in Hollywood!

The 28-year-old actress was named 2017's highest-paid actress, earning an estimated $26 million in the last 12 months, according to Forbes.

Stone's pretax income largely came from her role in La La Land, which grossed $445.3 million at the global box office, as well as earning her a Best Actress Oscar.

Forbes editor Natalie Robehmed told ET that the publication believes Stone "took a lower upfront pay in order to get more compensation on the back end. The movie went on to do phenomenally well."

Jennifer Aniston is the second highest-paid actress, earning $25.5 million. While some may be surprised to find Aniston at No. 2 on this year's list, Robehmed explained that the 48-year-old star "still makes millions from endorsements for Smart Water and Aveeno."

Jennifer Lawrence jumped from being No. 1 on the list for the past two years, to being No. 3 this year, bringing in $24 million. Without the Hunger Games franchise, most of the 27-year-old's income came from her upcoming movies Mother! and Red Sparrow and endorsement with Dior.

Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) round out the top five.

According to Forbes, the world's 10 highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $172.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes.

"We rank our highest-paid actresses list by looking at upfront fees and back-end profits for movies," Robehmed told ET. "As well as endorsement paychecks and any other earnings that the actresses might have gotten within our 12-month scoring period, which is from June 2016 to June 2017. All our estimates are before taxes and fees."

Up next for Stone is Battle of the Sexes, opposite Steve Carell. The film, out Sept. 22, tells the true story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

