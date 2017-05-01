Emma Stone Shares Inspiring Video About How She’s Coping With Anxiety

Emma Stone has opened up about her battle with anxiety before. This time, she’s teaming up with Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit that helps children with mental health and learning disorders.

As a part of its Speak Up for Kids campaign, Stone shared a video in which she gives advice to her younger self.

She opened up with her own experience, saying: “It has always been something that I’ve lived with and that flares up in big ways at different times in my life. But sometimes while it’s happening, like when I’m in a phase of real turmoil or the anxiety is very strong, it feels like it’s never gonna end, but it does.”

The Oscar-winning actress continued to say that as a kid, her anxiety was so strong that she never thought she could move away from home. Today, she credits therapy for giving her important tools to live a normal life.

“I’ve been able to manage that with a great therapist and with great, basically, cognitive behavioral tools — meditation and lots of things. So it’s nice to know in those moments of real intensity that it will shift and it will change and there’s a lot I can do to help myself,” she explained.

Stone also shared words of encouragement for kids who are going through the same experience. She wants kids to know it does get better. She said, “There’s nothing wrong with you. To be a sensitive person that cares a lot, that takes things in a deep way is actually part of what makes you amazing.”

Other celebrities joining Stone in the campaign include Michael Phelps and Jesse Eisenberg, who will share their stories this month.

