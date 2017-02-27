Emma Stone Made a Political Statement With Her Accessories Before the Oscars Even Began

This post originally appeared on Time.com

Before the Oscars ceremony kicked off, Emma Stone had already cemented her place on the evening’s best dressed lists in an Oscar-gold old Hollywood gown by Givenchy Haute Couture. But her most noteworthy accessory was in service of a cause: a small golden pin in the shape of Planned Parenthood’s logo.

Emma Stone looking good in a Planned Parenthood pin at the #Oscars! #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/FyMN1AbUAf — Planned Parenthood (@PPIAction) February 27, 2017

Last week, a leaked draft copy of the House Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act revealed that the bill defunds Planned Parenthood, as House Speaker Paul Ryan has promised.

Stone (who has used her clothes to make a political point before) was not the only star who made a subtle political statement on the red carpet.

Dakota Johnson sported Planned Parenthood’s logo on her clutch, and several stars—including nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Negga—wore blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Planned Parenthood also Tweeted photos of their glam supporters, though this isn’t the first time during awards season that stars have fashionably shown their support on the red carpet – Tracee Ellis Ross wanted to “hock” her Golden Globes jewelry in support of the organization, while many during Fashion Week wore pink pins designed in collaboration with the CFDA.

Dakota Johnson is showing her support for Planned Parenthood at the #Oscars! #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/09VwiNNPxI — Planned Parenthood (@PPIAction) February 26, 2017

Though red-carpet interviews mostly steered clear of politics, celebrities made the most of the attention to kick off what promises to be a night full of political statements.