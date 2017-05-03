Emma Stone Gives Promposal Kid a Boutonniere and Corsage for Big Night

Emma Stone didn’t attend Jacob Staudenmaier’s prom, but she did send him a thoughtful gift. (Photo: Getty Images)

Emma Stone may now have the fancy-pants title of Academy Award-winning Best Actress, but she’s not forgetting the little people. While she turned down teen Jacob Staudenmaier’s recent promposal, she sent him and his date a corsage and boutonniere for their big night.

Jacob Staudenmaier and date Caitlin Teefy’s flowers came courtesy of Emma Stone:





While Stone politely turned down Staudenmaier’s date request after he created a La La Land-inspired video, she sent the flowers with a hand-written note, the teen told the Daily Mail. It said, “Jacob, A little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone.”

She previously acknowledged Staudenmaier’s efforts in a note, saying he had made “the greatest proposal I have ever received.” She added that he looked a little like her co-star Ryan Gosling “around the eyes.”

Promposals have become a thing in recent years, especially instances of high schoolers inviting celebrities to the rite of passage. And not all celebs are above attending proms. Kylie Jenner recently attended the Rio Americano prom in Sacramento as high schooler Albert Ochoa’s date.

Hey, if you don’t ask, you’ll never know.





