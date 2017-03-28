Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Is All Grown Up — and She’s Beautiful

The little girl Hailie that rapper Eminem name checks in several of his chart-topping songs isn’t so little anymore.

Hailie Scott (born Hailie Jade Scott Mathers), the artist’s daughter with his ex-wife Kim Mathers, has shared photos over the past few months that depict her as a fashionable, photogenic woman who could go on to be one of the many offspring of celebrities who model, if that’s what she wants to do.

After all, Scott has plenty of options. Now a 21-year-old student at Michigan State University, Scott graduated from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Mich., in 2014 with honors. (You might remember that she last made headlines back in 2013 when she was voted the school’s homecoming queen.)

Other facts gleaned from her Instagram account?

She appreciates a good quote, as in Elizabeth Taylor’s, “It’s not the having, it’s the getting.”

She has a cute puppy.

She has a cute boyfriend.

How intimidating would it be for Eminem’s daughter to bring you home to meet him?

Yikes!





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: