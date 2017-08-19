Emily VanCamp and Fiance Josh Bowman Introduce Their Rescue Dog

These three are too cute!

Emily VanCamp and her fiance, fellow Revenge star Josh Bowman, shared an adorable pic on Friday of their newest member of their family - a rescue dog named Frankie B.

"Meet Frankie B. our sweet little rescue pup who has stolen our hearts!" the 31-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

VanCamp and Bowman were engaged in May, when he proposed to her on a hike. She told ET earlier this year, "It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful."

RELATED: Emily VanCamp and Boyfriend Josh Bowman Are Engaged -- Check Out the Ring!

And now the couple has a new hiking buddy, their dog, Frankie B!

Congrats to the couple!

Related Articles