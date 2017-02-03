Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Being Criticized for Her Figure: ‘This Is Just the Body I Was Given’

Over the past few years, Emily Ratajkowski has gone from being known for her topless dancing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video to acting in blockbusters like Gone Girl and covering major magazines. Now, she has two films in the works and is celebrating with the March cover of InStyle, opening up to the magazine about facing criticism for her body and breaking into the acting industry.

“The main criticism I get is ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’ Well, this is just the body I was given,” she tells InStyle. “I didn’t do anything to it— it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

Take one look at her Instagram feed, and you’ll see what the 25-year-old model-actress is talking about. She’s not shy about sharing topless photos and racy bikini shots — in fact, she joined in on Kim Kardashian’s naked selfie controversy last year, both posing together with the infamous black censor bar covering their chests.

The star also opens up about her film career, revealing that after shooting Gone Girl, she hadn’t yet realized that movies were a part of her future.

“At the time I thought, ‘I’m going to just make a bunch of money and then go back to school.’ To be honest, I hadn’t figured out that I had a real career on my hands. So I was like, ‘OK, this person wants me to do this? Cool.’ And then all of a sudden I realized that these projects are just not me. That’s when I shifted toward more meaningful things.”

