Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates 10 Million Instagram Followers With a Naked Bathtub Pic

Emily Ratajkowski knows there's no better way to celebrate 10 million Instagram followers than in the nude!

Well, not completely nude. The 25-year-old model did sport a delicate necklace and pair of "dorky" spectacles in an Instagram pic commemorating her major social media milestone on Wednesday.

"Dork in the tub 🛀 smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you 💛," she captioned the shot.

The Gone Girl actress has no problem heating up the holidays.

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski stripped down into a skimpy monokini for Love magazine's advent calendar video series.

