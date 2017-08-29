Emily Maynard Expecting Fourth Child

Emily Maynard Johnson is getting her wish!

The Bachelorette alumna is expecting her third child with husband Tyler Johnson, PEOPLE has learned.

The mom-to-be reposted a clip showing her baby belly from Johnson’s account on Tuesday, writing, “Way too many tacos at lunch. Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I’m so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can’t wait for number 4 to get here!”

She added, “This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn’t change it for the world. My little tribe can’t wait to meet their new brother or sister (it’s a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!”

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of his wife — who showed off her bump in a blue and white checkered tunic — walking alongside their son Jennings Tyler, 2.

Maynard Johnson can be seen enjoying ice cream with their son, stopping briefly to clink their sweets together in an imitation of a ‘cheers.’

The reality star has three children: Ricki, 12, from a previous relationship, Jennings Tyler and Gibson Kyle, 11 months, whom she shares with Johnson.

In December, the mother of three revealed to PEOPLE that she and her husband were not done having children, expressing a strong desire to have more.

“I definitely think we’ll have at least one more. [Tyler] wants two more,” she said. “[My daughter Ricki] will be out of the house and the babies will still be young.”

The couple welcomed their son Gibson Kyle in September 2016, just 14 months after Jennings Tyler.

“We’re going to plan this one a little better. We’ll space it out a little bit better,” she said. “This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Though motherhood can be challenging at times, she has a special helper to relieve her every now and and then: her daughter, Ricki.

“Ricki likes to take him for a walk,” she previously told PEOPLE. “She likes to push the stroller. She likes to pick out his outfits. And she’s really into decorating onesies. She irons on patches. It’s really cute. I love to see [Gibson] and Ricki together. She’s such a little mommy. She’s so protective of both of her brothers.”

— Reporting by ANYA LEON