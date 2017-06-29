Emilia Clarke on Facing Gender Inequality: ‘It’s Like Dealing With Racism’

Emilia Clarke might be the most powerful woman on TV as the dragon-riding Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, but offscreen, even she is the victim of sexism.

The actress is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Rolling Stone, where she talks about gender discrimination in Hollywood — women being given fewer lines than men, the time commitment caused by hair and makeup, and more.

She spoke about having this epiphany, saying, “I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism. You’re aware of it, but one day, you go, ‘Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!’”

And even though Emilia did call herself out for being naive, she still was criticized online for equating her version of discrimination to racism.

#EmiliaClarke girl I live for you in Game of Thrones but in NO way is sexism compared to racism, at least not for the black community. ? — ❤️Briana❤️ (@Just1Bri) June 29, 2017

Emilia Clarke should really experience racism then since she making white privilege type comments. — L-BQQGIE ⚡ (@AbstractPoetic1) June 29, 2017

Oh wow… Emilia Clarke comparing being a woman in Hollywood to dealing with racism? NOPE! — Jessica Gill (@__JessieGill) June 29, 2017

She continued talking about becoming aware of the issue, saying: “It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life.”

Game of Thrones has been the target of sexist claims as well due to numerous degrading and abusive scenes involving women.

Last year, Emilia defended the show, arguing that it’s “a depiction of women in so many stages of development.”

She went on: “There are women depicted as sexual tools, women who have zero rights … and then there are women who are literally unstoppable and as powerful as you can possibly imagine.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.

