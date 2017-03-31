Elton John’s Career Advice for Ed Sheeran: ‘Don’t Put on Weight’

Elton John has been entertaining people for decades, but when he’s not busy performing, he spends time helping manage artists. Elton’s Rocket Music manages Ed Sheeran, whom Elton has advised over the years.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Elton showered Ed with praise. He said about Ed’s performances, “The fact that he’s got the balls to go and do that in front of 90,000 people — that takes a lot of balls. … I haven’t played to 90,000 people. That takes a lot of confidence.”

Elton’s advice has helped Ed make some career-changing decisions. When Ed was being pressured by his record company to do another album, he also had an offer to join Taylor Swift on tour. Elton’s advice was simple: “It’s a no-brainer. You do the Taylor Swift Tour.”

Elton’s opinions aren’t always kind, but they are always honest. When Ed was planning to take a year away from the music business to travel the Far East, Elton had a harsh tip. According to the Rolling Stone interview, “[He told Ed], ‘Don’t put on weight,’ because he’s very prone to put on weight like I am. And he came back heavy, but he lost it all for the album.”

