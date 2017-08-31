Elton John Remembers Princess Diana on 20th Anniversary of Her Death: 'The World Lost an Angel'

In 1997, the music legend reworked "Candle in the Wind" in the Princess of Wales' honor.

Sir Elton John continues to keep the memory of Princess Diana alive.

On Thursday, which marks the 20th anniversary of the Princess of Wales' death, the 70-year-old music icon posted a photo of himself and Diana, along with a heartfelt message. "Twenty years ago today, the world lost an angel," he wrote.

In 1997, John reworked his 1973 song, "Candle in the Wind," which was originally a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, in honor of Princess Diana. To date, the revised track has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide, with many of the proceeds going to charity.

John also performed the song at Princess Diana's funeral, which was broadcast globally.

In the recent HBO and ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, John opened up about Princess Diana's philanthropic spirit, which he says she passed on to her youngest son, Prince Harry.

“She had that incredible ability -- which [Harry] kind of inherited -- to make people feel at ease and make them feel that everything’s gonna be all right,” he says. “I haven’t experienced many people in my life who have that ability, but she could walk into a room of people and make them feel as if everything was great.”

MORE: Princess Diana's Continuing Legacy 20 Years Later After Her Death

Princess Diana's legacy lives on thanks to her charitable efforts and through her sons Princes Harry and William's generosity.

The brothers recently opened up about their diligence in following in their mother's footsteps. Check out this incredibly candid interview:

Related Gallery

Related Articles