Elton John: The Original King of Shade(s)

It’s up for debate whether or not Elton John really demanded, via a tour contract rider, that he be provided with a second hotel room, set at a temperature between 60 and 68 degrees, strictly to house his sunglasses on the road. However, we can say with certainty that Rocket Man loves his shades. The eccentric pieces of eyewear became a staple early in his career, and he’s still rocking them. As the singing great turns 70 — his birthday is today, March 25 — we throw it back to some of his classic shady looks.